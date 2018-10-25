SISD Board recognizes students, staff, businesses at Oct. 15 meeting

The Salado ISD School Board met on Monday, October 15. The following is a summary of that meeting:

• Ben Sunshine was recognized for receiving National Merit Commended status. His PSAT score was among the top 50,000 (3.3%) of students in the nation.

• Walmart #6803 was recognized for its support of the school district. Salado ISD parent Jill Leach accept the recognition as the employee representative from Walmart.

• Susan Jackson, Darlene Kirk, Belia Rodriguez, Brandy Stanford, Renee Tubbs, and Jennifer Umpleby were recognized for Texas HR Professionals’ Month.

•Katie Mullins, Ted Smith, and Beth Aycock were recognized for Texas Principals’ Month.

•The external auditors presented the 2017-2018 annual audit. The audit report was clean and there weren’t any negative findings. The Board approved the audit report.

•Architects from Huckabee updated the Board regarding the design of the new middle school. The Board voted to approve the design development of the new middle school.

•A representative from McKinstry presented their energy audit results. The Board approved moving forward with the plan for an energy efficiency project including lighting retrofit, HVAC replacement, and a control/thermostat system.

•The Board reviewed the annual English as a Second Language (ESL) report.

•The Board reviewed the enrollment comparison. The current enrollment is 1,946 students. The enrollment in 2017 was 1,860 students and the enrollment in 2016 was 1,748 students.

•The Board reviewed the monthly financial reports and check registers.

•The Board approved the minutes from the September 17 school board meeting.

•The Board approved the district and campus improvement plans.

•The Board approved the renewal of membership in Walsh Gallegos’ Retainer Program.

•The Board approved budget amendments.

•The Board authorized the Superintendent, working with legal counsel, to negotiate an agreement with the County of Bell for the exchange of school district property along Williams Road for the County’s construction, maintenance and repair of a 3-lane roadway consisting of two 12’ wide travel lanes and a 14’ wide center turn lane to benefit the school district’s property and stakeholders, and to present a proposed agreement and any related conveyance documents to the Board for further consideration and action.

Our next regular school board meeting will be held on Monday, November 12, at 6 p.m. at the Salado ISD Civic Center, located at 601 North Main Street.