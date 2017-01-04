All SISD Campuses meet TEA standards

All Salado ISD Campuses met the Texas Education Agency (TEA) standard for accountability but only one campus received additional distinction this year.

Commissioner of Education Mike Morath announced that the 2015–16 School Report Cards (SRC) are now available on the Texas Education Agency website.

Salado Junior High earned Distinction Designations in three areas for the 2015-16 school year: Mathematics, Science and Top 25% Student Progress. The Junior High was the only SISD campus to earned Distinction Designation this year.

TEA issues three accountability ratings: Met Standard, Improvement Required or Not Rated. State accountability ratings are based on four performance indices: Student Achievement (Index 1), Student Progress (Index 2), Closing Performance Gaps (Index 3), and Postsecondary Readiness (Index 4).

Campuses that receive a rating of Met Standard are eligible for as many as seven distinction designations: Academic Achievement in English Language Arts (ELA)/Reading, Academic Achievement in Mathematics, Academic Achievement in Science, Academic Achievement in Social Studies; Top 25% Student Progress a. Top 25% CLosing Performance Gaps and Postsecondary Progress.

Salado Junior High scored 84 on Index 1 with the state target score of 60. The JH scored 47 on Index 2 with the state target score of 30. The campus scored 40 on Index 4 (target score of 26) and 55 on the Index 4 (target score of 13). On the 2014-15 report card, Salado Junior High scored 85 on Index 1, 44 on Index 2, 37 on Index 3 and 41 on Index 4.

Salado High School achieved the Met Standard rating, but failed to achieve any Distinction Designations for 2015-16. In 2014-15, the campus had Distinction Designations for Mathematics, Science, Social Studies and Postsecondary Readiness. On the four indices, SHS scored 86 on Index 1 (60 target score), 23 on Index 2 (17 target score), 42 on Index 3 (30 target score and 84 on Index 4 (60 target score). Last year, the High School scored the following on the four indices: 91 on Index 1, 27 on Index 2, 44 on Index 3 and 81 on Index 4.

Salado Intermediate School also earned the Met Standard rating for 2016, but did not receive Distinction Desingation on any areas. Last year, Salado Intermediate received Distinction in Science.

SIS scored the following on the four Indices: 82 on Index 1 (target score of 60), 30 on Index 2 ((32 target score), 35 on Index 3 (28 target score) and 39 on Index 4 (12 target score). Last year, SIS scored the following on the four indices: 85 on Index 1, 39 on Index 2, 41 on Index 3 and 45 on Index 4.

Designed to inform parents and guardians about a school’s characteristics and achievements, the School Report Card combines parts of other recently released accountability reports to provide a variety of campus-level information concerning student and campus performance.

The School Report Card includes the following information for each campus in Texas:

2016 state academic accountability rating

Campus distinction designations

Attendance rates

Enrollment figures

Dropout rates

Class size averages

State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR®) results

ACT/SAT results

Per-student financial expenditures

These campus reports, required by the Texas Legislature and prepared by the Texas Education Agency, will be sent to the parent or guardian of every child enrolled in a Texas public school by local school districts.

To search and view information on specific campuses from the 2015–16 School Report Cards, visit the TEA website at http://tea.texas.gov/perfreport/src/index.html.