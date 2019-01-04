SISD nominates Ted Smith for HEB Outstanding Educator

The Salado ISD School Board met on Monday, December 17. The following is a summary of that meeting:

• Jaci McGregor, Hunter Haas, and Logan Rickey were recognized for qualifying for the state cross country meet.

• Courtney Bagley and Suzanne Kessler were recognized as the Salado Rotary educators of the month.

• Ted Smith was recognized as a nominee for the HEB Outstanding Educator Award and for being one of three finalists for the Texas Assistant Principal of the Year Award (based on when he was an assistant principal at Belton High School prior to becoming the principal at Salado Junior High School).

• The Board approved a municipal advisory agreement with Hilltop Securities.

• The Board reviewed Local Policy CDA: Other Revenues: Investments.

• The Board discussed the timeline and steps regarding the sale of the bonds that were approved by the voters in the May 2018 election.

• The Board reviewed the enrollment comparison. The current enrollment is 1,935 students. The December enrollment in 2017 was 1,854 students and the December enrollment in 2016 was 1,750 students.

• The Board reviewed the monthly financial reports.

• The Board approved the minutes from the November 12 and December 10 school board meetings.

• The Board approved a budget amendment for the portable classrooms at the high school.

• The Board approved setting liquidated damages at an amount of $1,000 per day for the bond projects. This is the fee that the construction contractors pay if they don’t complete construction of the projects within schedule.

• The Board reviewed the 2017-2018 Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST) Report. Our district earned a perfect score of 100 and the highest possible rating of “Superior Achievement.”

Our next regular school board meeting will be held on Monday, Jan. 14, at 6 p.m. at the Salado ISD Civic Center, located at 601 North Main Street.