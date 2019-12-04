Sisters on the Fly bring Winter Wonderland IV to Salado

Sisters on the Fly wants its members to get up, get outdoors and get together. Sisters on the Fly (SOTF) is the largest women’s organization in the U.S., with a focus on the outdoors. There are members in all 50 states as well as a presence in Canada, Australia and France.

SOTF members are known for their very cool vintage campers. Members and their elaborately painted and decorated trailers have been featured on the Travel Channel, Texas Country Reporter, the Today Show and Oprah.com.

Winter Wonderland IV will showcase more than 50 campers decorated inside and out for the Christmas season. Salado Christmas Stroll will welcome the sisters to the grounds of the Salado Civic Center for interior tours from 2 – 4 p.m. Dec. 6 and 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Dec. 7. On Friday you can check out the exteriors until 9 p.m.

Sisters on the Fly. Courtesy photo

SOTF is a membership-based community that supports women in their efforts to experience the outdoors with a style, color and passion that’s unique the organization. With a network of over 5000 actively participating women and an impressive calendar of events that take place all over the country, year round. Sister activities (member-hosted events like Winter Wonderland) and corporate-organized GO Sister Trips, include everything from Girls’ Night Out to horseback riding, camping, hiking, outdoor gathering, wine tasting and most famously, restoring and touring vintage campers. Above all, Sisters on the Fly offers a safe and supportive social structure and culture for women of all walks of life to come together, enjoy each other’s company and enjoy the great outdoors.

It all began on a fishing trip in August of 1999 with real life sisters Becky Clarke and Maurrie Sussman. Raised by an adventurous mother who taught them how to enjoy the outdoors and become capable, independent women.

Sisters on the Fly. Courtesy photo

While fishing in Montana, the two realized “We are having way too much fun to keep all the good times to ourselves. Let’s invite some of our girlfriends to come along on the next trip.” And that’s just how Sisters on the fly was born.

Becoming a SOTF requires registering at sistersonthefly,com. According to the website: A Sister must be at least 21 years old to join but other than that, there aren’t too many rules…except these: “No men, no kids, be nice and have fun!”

Sisters on the Fly are coming to Salado.

The Sisters on the Fly movement is about sisterhood at its best.

The group is more than just a collection of creative outdoorsy women, at the heart of Sisters on the Fly is love and support. It is a fellowship of sisters celebrating and caring for one another. Sharing ideas, expertise and having each others back unconditionally.

Part of that fellowship is the support of the Mazie Morrison Foundation, created in honor of the founders mother and inspiration for the Sisters on the Fly organization. The foundation provides charitable grants to women and girls to enhance the well-being of their lives.