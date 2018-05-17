Site work on Salado Middle School could start in December

Site work on Salado Middle School could begin as early as December, according to a timeline Salado ISD Trustees discussed at their May 14 meeting.

Work on the expansion of the Salado Eagle Field could begin in January 2019 and be completed in time for the 2019 football season.

Design work on the Salado Middle School will begin with site work being put out for bid in November and awarded in December. Site work could then begin in December. Design of the building is expected to continue to January 2019 when it is put out for bids in February. Bids could be awarded in March 2019.

Work on the Middle School would begin in March 2019 and continue to July 2020 in order for the new school to open for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Design on the corridor for Thomas Arnold Elementary will begin in July. Bids will be let in January and awarded in February 2019. Work will begin May 2017 and be complete for the opening of the 2019-2020 school year.

Design of the baseball, softball, practice fields and field events facilities will begin in October 2018. Bids will be let in May 2019 and awarded in June 2019. Construction will be June-December 2019 with the fields ready for Spring 2020 competition.