Smith-Dunnahoo, Odessa Marie

Odessa Marie Smith Dunnahoo passes away April 28

Odessa Marie Smith Dunnahoo, 72, born Oct. 24, 1934, passed away April 28, 2007.

Marie Smith Dunnahoo is survived by her children Rick and Missy Dunna-hoo, Robert and Carrice Dunnahoo, Dee Ann and Tim Driver, Matt and Melinda Dunnahoo, Anndra Mulholland, 16 grandchildren, two great grandchildren, two sisters and two brothers. She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther Edger Smith and Essie Olene Benton Smith, her husband of 48 years, Robert Dunnahoo Sr. and by her grandson Jared Dunnahoo.

Services were held May 1 at the Salado Church of Christ. A short grave-side service will follow at the Bell Plains Cemetery.

Arrangements were in the care of Harper-Talasek in Temple.