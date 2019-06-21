Smith, Edgar W. “Warren”

Warren Smith passes away Jan. 8

Edgar W. “Warren” Smith, age 72, of Salado, passed away January 18, 2005.

Warren was born Janu­ary 26, 1932. His parents were the late Embre and Matilda Smith. After graduating from Pfluger­ville High School in 1949, he attended Texas A&M University. While at A&M, he was Com­pany Commander of his unit, “A” Transportation, and a member of the Ross Volunteers. He studied ag­riculture and graduated as a distinguished student in 1953.

In June 1953, he mar­ried his wife of 51 years, Mildred Fuchs. After serving in the Anny in Germany for two years, he returned to the Pfluger­ville community and went into the ranching and dairy business with his fa­ther. After retiring, War­ren and Mildred moved to Salado.

Warren was active in school, community and church work. He served as President of the Pfluger­ville School Board and President of the Pfluger­ville Lions Club. He also served on the Travis County Appraisal Board, Mid-Tex Dairy Co-Op Board and the First State Bank Board. He was a longtime member of Im­manuel Lutheran Church in Pflugerville and was currently a member of the Salado United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Mildre daughter and son-in-law, Connie and Les Sladek of George­town; and two grandsons, Kelby and Riley Sladek, who are both currently attending Texas AM University.

The family received guests for visitation Jan. 19, at Cook-Walden/ Davis Funeral Home in Georgetown. Funeral ser­vices were held Jan. 20, in the chapel of the Cook­Walden Davis Funeral Home in Georgetown. Interment followed at Im­manuel Lutheran Church Cemetery in Pflugerville with Pastor Grady Brit­tain officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Pflugerville and the Salado United Methodist Church in Salado.

Words of comfort may be shared with the fam­ily at www.mem.com. Arrangements by Cook­Walden/Davis. Funeral Home.