Smith, Joyce Edwina

Services held Dec. 5 for Joyce Edwina Smith

Services for Joyce Edwina Smith, of Temple, were Dec. 5, 2004 at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple with Rev. Joe Bentley officiating. The body was cremated. She died Dec. 3, 2004 at Wellington Living Center in Temple.

Joyce Edwina Smith was born in Agua Dulce, Texas to John William Smith and Nell Jones Smith Brandhorst. She graduated from the Incarnate Word Academy in Corpus Christi at age 17. She operated a very successful telephone answering service in Alice, Texas during the 1950s.

She moved to Waco, where she worked as a bookkeeper for Texas State Technical Institute, now TSTC. After retirement, she moved to Temple and was a professional, specialized seamstress.

Smith was preceded in death by her mother Nell Jones Smith Brandhorst in 2001, her husband Jacob Ronald Smith in 1970 and her grandson Jason Randall Smith in 1997.

Survivors are three sons, J.R. Smith, of Kingsville, Texas; John Wm. (Bill) Smith, of Salado, and Fredrick A. Smith, of Temple. She is survived by 10 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Salado United Methodist Church Building Fund, PO Box 771, Salado, TX 76571 or Church of the Epiphany Episcopal, 206 N. 3rd, Kingsville, TX 78363.