Sneed, Robert

Robert Sneed passes away

Robert Sneed, 61, of Kansas City, KS, and formerly of Salado, died August 3, 2004 at his residence.

The body was cremated. Burial will be in Salado Cemetery at a later date.

Sneed was born to Milton and Irene West Sneed in Kansas City, MO on April 13, 1943. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War. He recently retired from the Burlington Northern & Santa Fe Railway.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon Sneed of Kansas City, KS; one daughter, Julie Sneed, of Salado; one granddaughter; mother, Irene Sneed of Lees Summit, MO; one brother, James Sneed, of Clearwater Beach, FL; and one sister, Carol Hofstetter of Lees Summit, MO. He was preceded in death by one son, Rob Sneed, on February 27, 1988.