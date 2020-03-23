Fort Hood confirms Soldier tests positive for COVID-19

FORT HOOD, Texas – As announced by Bell County Health District March 23, the COVID-19 positive case identified as a male, age range 30-39, residing in Bell County, Texas, is a Soldier assigned to 3rd Cavalry Regiment.

The Soldier is in self-isolation at his off-post residence.

Out of an abundance of caution, other Soldiers who he may have been in contact with are self-quarantined in their residences.

In another case over the weekend also announced March 23 by Bell County Health District, a military retiree identified as male, age 40-49, living in Killeen, Texas, tested positive for COVID-19 at Carl R. Darnall Medical Center.

Following established medical guidelines, the retiree called the Army Public Health Nursing 24-Hour Hotline: (254) 553-6612 prior to arrival at the hospital on Fort Hood. Medical protocols were in place for receiving the patient and conducting the test.

The retiree continues his self-isolation at home in Killeen in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

Fort Hood leadership is continually monitoring the situation and working closely with the Central Texas community to coordinate prevention and response efforts in the local area.

Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center officials urge everyone to continue to remain vigilant in reducing the spread of the virus by taking the following steps:

Implement Social Distancing. Remain dispersed even when well. Seek to maintain a 6-foot distance from others at all times. Wash your hands frequently, do NOT touch your face, and monitor yourself and others for symptoms. Use Telemedicine whenever possible for healthcare. Contact your provider by phone or message. Unless you have severe symptoms and need emergent care, do not report to sick call, the emergency room, or urgent care. Self-Isolation. When sick, stay home and away from others. If sick and you must go out, wear a mask. Protect your family and teammates from the spread of the virus. Isolate yourself early (as soon as symptoms develop) and remain isolated until symptoms abate. Beneficiaries with symptoms should contact, Army Public Health Nursing 24 Hour Hotline: (254) 553-6612.