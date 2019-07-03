Sparks, Arveta

Arveta Sparks dies Dec. 23

Arveta Sparks, 84, of Temple died Dec. 23, 2004, in a Belton nursing home.

Services for Sparks were held Dec. 27 at the Scanio-Harper Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Jeff Scott and Minister Lloyd Hall officiating. Burial followed at Bellwood Memorial Park.

Sparks was born in Stephenville, the daughter of Rector Lee and Vennie Z. Shaw Davison. She was a retired administrative secretary for Leonard Brothers Department Store in Ft. Worth. She has been a resident of Ft. Worth, Azle and Granbury. She had been a resident of Temple since 1997.

She was a member of the Granbury Garden Club, the Granbury Bridge Club was a Ladies Bible Class teacher. She was a life long member of the Church of Christ. She married Jack Sparks, March 31, 1939 in Cleburne.

She is survived by her husband, Jack Sparks, of Temple; two sons, Gary Sparks, of Dallas, and Delvin Sparks of Salado. She is also survived by one brother, Jimmy L. Davison, of Abilene; four grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and by two brothers, William Davison and R.C. Davison.

The family requests that all memorials be made to the Cherokee Home for Children, P. O.Box 295, Cherokee, TX 76832-9989, or the Alzheimer Association, P.O. Box 4829, Austin, TX 78765.