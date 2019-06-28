Sparks, Sammie Bryan

Sparks passes away at age 79

Funeral services for Sammie Bryan Sparks, 79, of Salado were held March 31, 2004 at the Salado United Methodist Church with Rev. Skip Blancett and Rev. Grady Britain officiating. Burial followed at the Salado Cemetery.

She was born Sammie Joyce Bryan on Aug. 30, 1924, in Davidson, OK and was raised in Freerick, OK She was the second of six children to Gladyse Cecilia Estes and Joseph Columbus Bryan. She married William (Bill) Sparks on April 14, 1945 in Muskogee, OK and became the proud parents of two daughters, Sandra Jo and Cindy Kay.

She was a hard worker and was employed primarily by the general government as a budget analysis. She was a lifelong member of the Methodist Church and a yellow-dog Democrat.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Joe Edward Bryan and sister, Wanda Joe Brown Elliott.

She is survived by the love of her life, her husband of almost 59 years; daughters, Sandra Grossman, of The Woodlands, and Cindy and husband, Brad Weiwel, of Austin. She is also survived by her sisters, Virginia Felts and husband, Bill, of Afton, OK; Tommye Hiler and husban, Hugh, of Grandbury; China Cortina and husband, Angel, of Islanmorada, FL, and Sherry Bryan of Hurst.

She is also survived by her grandchildren Kelly Nicole Grossman, Nikki Kay and husband, Zack Yazici, of The Woodlands, Samuel Bradford Weiwel, Andrew William Weiwel, and Zachary Bryan Weiwel, of Austin; and one great-granddadghter, Katie Ashley Grossman, of The Woodlands.

Dossman Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.