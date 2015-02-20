Specialist Joshua Avery Sapp

FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood officials have released the name of a Soldier who was found deceased Jan. 24 in his off-post residence in Killeen, Texas. Bell County Justice of the Peace Garland Potvin pronounced him deceased at 6:55 p.m.

Spc. Joshua Avery Snapp, 30, whose home of record is listed as Spartanburg, South Carolina, entered active-duty service in January 2010 as infantryman. He arrived at Fort Hood in June 2010 and was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood.

Snapp deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom from October 2012 to July 2013.

Snapp’s awards and decorations include Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, two Afghanistan Campaign Medals with campaign stars, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, two NATO Medals, Combat Action Badge and Combat Infantry Badge.

The incident remains under investigation by the Killeen Police Department.