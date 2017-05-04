St. Stephen golf tournament May 12

St. Stephen’s Church will be hosting the Father Charlie Davis Annual Fundraiser Golf Tournament on May 12, at Mill Creek Country Club. Teams can arrive at noon for meals and warmup, with a 1:00 p.m. Shotgun start scheduled.

The proceeds of the fundraiser will go towards supporting St. Stephens youth ministry. Members of the community can support this event in the following ways:

1. The cost is $100 per player or $400 per team ($500 for team plus hole sponsorship)

2. $100 for a family or business hole sponsorship (includes sign with logo or family name)

3. $500 for premier sponsorship (Large sign at clubhouse and announcement to participants)

4. Donate funds to support raffle and prize items

5. Donate items to be raffled

Contact Jason Torczynski (jtorczynski@yahoo.com, 254-247-8030), Josh Bratton (info@johnnyssteaksandbbq.com) or Michael Carlson (mcarlson6450@gmail.com) to sign up.