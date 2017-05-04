Storytelling at Tablerock during Art Attack

To the Editor:

“Art Attack” weekend culminated in a storytelling event at Tablerock on Saturday night, and what a windup it was!

Excellent professional storytellers kept the audience spellbound at times and laughing until their lungs hurt at other times. The Pattons and Fosters attended at their children’s insistence. The storytellers performed at Salado schools on Friday and let it be known that they would be performing at Tablerock on Saturday.

The children sat on the front row and it was an uplifting experience to watch the children rapt at times and then howling with glee as Nancy the ventriloquist employed her side kicks, Waco the Weasel, his sister Lily and Larry the Gator; Gary with his Historical Tales, DeeCee acting out scary stories, Jaye with her stories with a moral and Fred with his nature tales.

All these talented performers are members of the Tejas Storytellers Group in Fort Worth, Texas. The Texas Commission on the Arts sends DeeCee all over Texas to perform.

Put them on your calendar for next year.

Sincerely,

Denver Mills