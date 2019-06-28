Stripling, Dempsey N.

Dempsey Stripling, 58, passes away

Dempsey N. Stripling, 58, of Salado, died on Jan. 27, 2004.

Funeral services were held Jan. 31, 2004 at the Belton Church of Christ with interment at Salado Cemetery.

He was born in Carlsbad, N.M. on March 3, 1945. He graduated from Carlsbad Senior High School in 1953 and from Abilene Christian College in1967. He spent his life’s energy serving as a minister for over 30 years in Churches of Christ in Texas and Arizona. He also taught middle school for several years and was pureuing a graduate degree in counseling.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Beverly; daughter and son-in-law Rochelle and Sean Palmer, of Houston; sister, Ila Jean Wilmore of Percy, IL; brothers, Ray Chilton Stripling of Simi Valley, CA; and O’Dean Stripling of El Paso; numerous nieces and nephews and in-laws, and the great joy of his life, granddaughter, Malia Rose Palmer.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to “Families in Crisis,” 18010 N. Tatum Blvd., Phoenix, AZ 85032.