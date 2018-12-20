Student Council rallies behind Ryan White

One of our students, Ryan White, suffered a traumatic brain injury as a result of an accident involving an automobile back in September. Ryan has been receiving medical care through Baylor Scott and White in Temple and the Texas Neuro Rehab Center in Austin.

Our high school student council raised $1,944.55 in donations to help Ryan’s family with his medical expenses. I delivered that check to Ryan’s family on Saturday, December 8, which was also Ryan’s 18th birthday.

Salado students visit Ryan White: (from left to right) Hannah White, Ryan’s sister, Rebecca Flynn, Justin Dennis, Ryan White, Pablo Calleros, Mason Stairs and Jacob Selby. (Courtesy photo)

Anyone interested in helping Ryan’s family with his medical expenses can do so at their Go Fund Me website:

https://www.gofundme.com/68v1u3c

Thank you to the following high school student council members and their sponsors, Courtney Bagley and Suzanne Kessler, for their support of Ryan White and his family.

Michaela Aycock, Cuyler Aycock, Konnor Baird, Samantha Bourque, Cooper Free, Tate Harvey, Horacio Huerta, Jeremy Jarvis, Monica Mackey, Madisyn Maddux, Grace McKee, Lindsey Neas, Caleb Ramm, Kaia Philen, Nader Smien, Gordy Wilson, Grace Barker, Reece Brown, Wrook Brown, Hutton Haire, Avery Hyer, Jacob Markham, Corban Mescher, Noah Mescher, Reese Preston, Logan Rickey, Molly Simmonds, Raegan Thrasher, Roxi Thrasher, Elizabeth Ann Won, Abby Molyneaux, Priscilla Torczynski, Rustin Hale, Connor Cook, Rylee Oborski, Ethan Bagley, Ayham Chtay, Hunter Finch, Anne Gilmore, Grace Graham, Charity Pryor, Taylor Rich, Parker Shelley, Kori Walker, Lauren Wilson

I hope all of you have a Merry Christmas.