Summer With the Disciplines at the Church of Christ

Weekly speaker series kicks off on June 6

On June 6, Salado Church of Christ begins a two-month summer speaker series for Wednesday evenings entitled, “Summer With the Disciplines.”

The intent is to have a different spiritual discipline expounded on each week, with the aim being for the hearers to apply these methods within themselves to aid in spiritual growth.

​On June 6th, Charlie Johanson, of Austin, teaches on Scripture Meditation. On June 13, long-time Temple-area minister Loyd Hall will teach on Prayer as a spiritual discipline. On June 20, Dr. Keith Stanglin of the Austin Graduate School of Theology will teach on Fasting, while Paul Merideth, a minister from Temple, will finish out the month on June 27 teaching on Humility.

On July 11, Jim Hays of Austin will teach on Servanthood, followed on July 18 by Warren Gray, of Temple, who will expound on Silence/Solitude as a discipline.

The series concludes on July 25 with a lesson discussing the discipline of Surrender/Simplicity. The speaker that night is still TBD.

The church invites both members and friends in the community and area alike to come out and share in this series with them. They meet each Wednesday at 6:30 pm in the church auditorium, located at 217 N. Stagecoach Rd.