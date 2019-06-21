Sutton, Lesta Cleo

Lesta Cleo (Cockrell) Sutton service s held April 13

Services for Lesta Cleo (Cockrell) Sutton will be held 11 a.m. April 13 at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton. Interment will follow at Salado Cemetery. A visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. April 12 at Dossman. Sutton passed away April 9, 2007, in a Temple nursing home at age 98.

She was born in Bell County in 1908, to one of the county’s oldest pioneer families. She was the youngest of 12 children born to Gaston Armstrong Cockrell and Mary Frances (Ingram) Cockrell. She attended Brookhaven and Willowsprings schools before graduating from Killeen High School.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Sutton, and a son D.L. Sutton. Survivors include son Elwood Sutton and wife and Beverly, of Salado, daughter Bettie Sue and husband Bill Pinkham, of Lyman, SC, daughter Linda and husband Monroe Moore, of Salado; daughter-in-law, Theresa Sutton, of Salado; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-granchildren.

As a longtime Salado resident, Sutton raised her family here. In 1959 she began working for Stagecoach Inn, baking pies and making the famous hush puppies.

She retired in 1972 and moved to Belton, where she was active in church and the Golden Age Club. At the age of 96 she moved to Hearthstone at Cottonwood in Temple.

She was an avid outdoorswoman, gardener, quilter, doll collector, loved to play dominos and was a fan of the local sports.