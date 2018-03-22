Texas Wine and Rogue Art Festival in Salado March 24-25

Enjoy wine, art, food and the outdoors during the weekend March 24-25.

You’ll find the Village of Salado filled with folks sipping wine, browsing art and nibbling on goodies at the 10th annual Texas Wine and Rogue Art Fest, the best wine festival between Austin and Grapevine.

June Ritterbusch at Salado Winery Co. dreamt up the festival ten years ago as a way to showcase not only Texas wines but also local, unique artists.

“We are always searching for unusual artists and this year we have found some,” Ritterbusch said. “These Texas wineries are rogue entrepreneurs as well, and I think all the wine and art folks are going to create a great experience.”

The 2018 festival will include wineries and vineyards pouring nearly 100 different Texas wines. The festival will feature wineries from all across the state, including Florence, Waco, Fredericksburg, Marble Falls, Pittsburgh and Lubbock. Wines vary from sparkling almond from Flat Creek Estates Winery, Texas favorites such as Tempranillo and Malbec to sweet peach wine and muscato. Texas SouthWind Vineyard and Winery will be back with Blackberry wine and you may even find a fresh favorite in newcomers like Cristoval Winery.

Artists from across the state will set up shop at the festival selling handmade items.

You can find anything from handmade wallets and mustache combs to gemstone wine stoppers to welded horseshoe art.

Some artists and vendors have been attending the festival for nine years, while new ones continue to sign up each year.

Every year’s festival has its own unique set of gifts and art.

If you’re hungry, the festival will feature several food trucks, including delicious Texas food bowls from Salado’s favorite, Hecho en Queso, and handmade tacos by Salado native Sylvia.

There will be plenty of Texas food vendors like kettle corn maker Some Like it HOT and of course chocolate from Victoria Chefina.

The festival will be held on the grounds of Salado Winery Co. & Salado Wine Seller at 841 N. Main St., Salado, rain or shine. Families are welcome.

There will be plenty of kid-friendly space to run around. Well-behaved pets on leashes are allowed.

Admission is free and $15 buys eight wine tasting tickets and souvenir glass, with additional tasting tickets available to purchase.