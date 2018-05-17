Thanks to Rodney Bell, Melanie Kirchmeier for years of service to SISD

Thank you to Rodney Bell and Melanie Kirchmeier for their years of service to our students, school district, and community as school board members. Rodney served for ten years (from 2008 through 2018) and Melanie served for six years (from 2012 through 2018). Their leadership and support have contributed to a lot of the many successes that our students and our school district have accomplished during those years.

Two new school board members were sworn in on Monday, May 14. Dr. Bobbie Ann White and Jim Hodgin were the only two candidates that filed into the two vacant positions so the May school board election was canceled. Both of them have begun their three year terms as school board members for our school district.

Bobbie Ann White and her family have lived in our school district for four years. She and her husband, Heath, have a daughter, Juliann, in third grade at our intermediate school and their son, Preston, will be starting kindergarten in August.

Jim Hodgin and his family have lived in our school district for nineteen years. Jim and his wife, Judy, have a son, Tim, that graduated in 2005 and they have three grandchildren currently in our school district: Hunter in eleventh grade, Ryder in ninth grade, and Lola in fourth grade.

School board members serve as unpaid volunteers and spend a lot of time in meetings and required training. Thank you again to Rodney and Melanie for their years of service and to all seven of our school board members that will be serving this coming school year:

Kim Bird, school board president

Jeff Kelley, school board vice president

Troy Smith, school board secretary

Jim Hodgin

Nate Self

Darrell Street

Dr. Bobbie Ann White