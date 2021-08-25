Thomas Arnold Elementary Garden receives $10,000 grant

Kathi Walrath Memorial Garden dedication is Aug. 27

Salado, Texas – Texas Department of Agriculture has recognized Thomas Arnold Elementary School garden as the recipient of a $10,000 Expanding 3e’s (X3e) Grant. This grant will provide resources necessary to continue restoring the garden established by the PTO and Community partners in 2012.

The Kathi Walrath Memorial Garden will be dedicated on Friday, August 27, 9:00 am.

By Melanie Lane

Third Grade Teacher

Thomas Arnold Elementary

We selected this Farm Fresh project because of the 2020-21 Covid 19 pandemic crisis. Thomas Arnold Elementary opened to all students with the agreement that each student and every teacher would wear a mask and maintain a social distance. This procedure continued throughout the entire school year. One day in early spring, my third-grade class and I took a mask break in the area that we called the garden. Though no longer a garden, it did have some native plantings, a limestone amphitheater and a nice trail that encircled the entire area. On this particular day, the students ran the trail like butterflies coming out of their cocoons. The bluebonnets were beginning to sprout in the weed-filled, forgotten beds and the sun was shining. For this teacher, it was a moment I will never forget. This moment of bluebonnets, Texas-native plants and children, all determined to grow in spite of the circumstances, reminded me of my Texas roots – OUR Texas roots. If ever there was a time to restore this garden and reimagine education, it should be now as we leave our Covid cocoons to learn from the difficulty of this school year.

The Farm Fresh Project that we look forward to implementing is a successful, sustainable elementary school garden. Our ultimate vision is to provide PK through 5th graders with a hands-on educational experience where they learn about nutritional food choices by giving them the opportunity to plant, tend, harvest and taste the herbs, fruits and vegetables that they themselves cultivate.

Currently, we have six raised beds in a large garden area. Thanks to our community partners, the beds are ready for irrigation. In the larger garden area, there is space designated for fruit trees and pollinator plants. This Farm Fresh project goal is to create our school’s first edible garden, cultivated by the 3rd grade classes in this initial year, and expanding to other grade levels in subsequent years.

The Farm Fresh grant funding will provide for the acquisition of vegetable seedlings and fruit trees, irrigation installation, student-friendly garden tools, garden seating, and restoration of the existing amphitheater with a shade canopy, to create a true outdoor learning center.

Our community partners have made an amazing difference this summer; Cen-Tex Partnership provided our link with Ft Hood and arranged three workdays when soldiers cleared weeds and large plants, moved raised beds and hauled soil. Keep Salado Beautiful and Bell County Master Gardeners have provided planning and plant expertise, and several area landscapers have offered advice on irrigation and amphitheater repair.

Kathi Walrath was a school volunteer who not only worked tirelessly on behalf of students and staff, she also found time to support young soldiers stationed at Ft. Hood.

Because Kathi played a significant role in creating this school garden years ago, it is with great pleasure that we at Thomas Arnold Elementary dedicate this new raised bed garden area in her memory.