Thomson, Russell

Thomson passes away March 9

Russell Thomson, of Salado, passed away in his home March 9, 2005.

Originally from Ball­inger. TX, he lived in Rockport for 27 years. He worked as a micropaleontologist for Exxon-Mobile for 30 years.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Miller Thom­son; stepson Jim Spillers; ten grandchildren, Shan­non Nix, James, Clayton, Ashlea, Parker, Spencer, Seth, Forrest, Colby and Hudson Spillers, all of West Monroe, LA; and one great-grandchild, Alyssa Nix.

Sheffield Funeral Home in Temple was in charge of arrangement. There were no services; the body was cremated.