Timeline on bond projects given

We continue to work with our architects regarding our facility projects that were approved by the voters in the May bond election. Here are the tentative timelines for these four projects:

New Middle School

Site Package design: May 2018-October 2018

Site Package bids: November 2018

Site Package board award: December 2018

Site Package construction: December 2018-July 2020

Building Package design: May 2018-January 2019

Building Package bids: February 2019

Building Package board award: March 2019

Building Package construction: March 2019-July 2020

Existing Stadium Improvements (Football, Soccer, Track)

Design: June 2018-December 2018

Bids: January 2019

Board award: February 2019

Construction: February 2019-July 2019

Thomas Arnold Elementary School Additions

Design: July 2018-December 2018

Bids: January 2019

Board award: February 2019

Construction: May 2019-August 2019

Baseball/Softball/Practice Fields/Field Events

Design: October 2018-April 2019

Bids: May 2019

Board award: June 2019

Construction: June 2019-December 2019

We are also working with our financial advisor regarding the sale of the bonds. We are planning on waiting until February 2019 to sell the bonds. This will allow us to maintain our current tax rate of $1.2238 per $100 of appraised value for one more year. This is the lowest tax rate for our school district during the past 29 years – since the 1989-1990 school year. We will need to increase the tax rate to $1.54 per $100 of appraised value for the 2019-2020 school year to generate the revenue needed to cover the bond payments. This tax rate is equal to the tax rate of the school district to our south (Jarrell) and is still below the tax rate of the school district to our north (Belton).

Thus, the first increased bill for our taxpayers (including me) won’t be due until January 31, 2020. By then three of the four projects should be completed and the middle school should be nearing completion. When homeowners turn 65 years of age they need to file the homestead exemption paperwork with Bell County Appraisal District so that their school district property taxes cannot go above the amount they paid the year they file for the exemption.