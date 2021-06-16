Tracey Lynn Sanford

March 15, 1957

May 24, 2021

Tracey Lynn Sanford, fearless leader and owner of Fort Worth’s West Side Café, passed away on May 24, 2021 at the age of 64.

Tracey was born to Paul and Patsy Sanford in Angleton, Texas on March 15, 1957.

Along with his two brothers, Terry and Jim, Tracey spent his youth exploring his hometown of Salado, Texas.

Growing up in a small community afforded him the opportunity to follow his curiosity and intuitiveness, two traits that would help to shape the rest of his life. Early on Tracey learned the importance of work ethic, community responsibility, and patriotism for his country. Tracey graduated from Belton High School in 1975 and shortly after entered the work force focusing on the quality customer service he’d be known for by those who walked through the doors of his business.

Tracey’s kind, compassionate, and generous spirit built the foundation for much of his life and was on display daily at his beloved West Side Cafe which he established in 1997. Armed with nothing more than a coffee pot, spatula, and an undying drive to serve his community Tracey led his West Side “troops” into battle every single day, eventually growing West Side Café into a well-respected Fort Worth staple. His leadership and willingness to help his employees garnered him the nickname “Big Daddy” within the walls of his restaurant.

Tracey’s life was an adventurous one. An avid pilot, his love of flight and exploration led him on adventures across the globe. His travels took him from backpacking through Vietnam and Machu-Picchu to walking amongst the Terracotta Warriors of China.

His love of hunting spanned from prairie dogs in West Texas to bird hunting in Argentina.

His curiosity knew no limits nor did his charitable nature. Without hesitation, Tracey was never one to shy away from giving. He used his place in the community to build a stage on which he could help others, supporting orphanages both near and far and donating to local charities. It was always of the utmost importance that people knew he was there to help, a fact that was and will never be lost on the countless people Tracey touched.

Tracey is survived by his mother Patsy Sanford Wilson, brother Jim Sanford, nieces, nephews, and a large extended family as well as his endless West Side Café family.

Tracey was preceded in death by his father Paul T. Sanford and his brother Terry Sanford.

Tracey’s Memorial Service will be held on Monday, June 14 at 11 AM at Christ Chapel Bible Church, 3701 Birchman Avenue, Fort Worth, TX.

The service will also be live-streamed at Ccbcfamily.org/memorials.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to donate.als.org/TraceySanford.

