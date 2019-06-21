Turner, Eddie Daniel

Eddie Daniel Turner passes away Jan. 28

Eddie Daniel Turner, 91 years old of Pasadena and formerly of Salado, passed away on January 28, 2006.

He was born October 29, 1914 to Lee Ander and Radie Pauline Blackwell Turner in Coryell County, Eliga, Texas.

Eddie was the youngest of seven children. He attended Killeen High School and was a member of the Church of Christ since childhood.

Turner moved to Houston in the early 1940’s and started to work driving a bus for the Houston Transit Company. In 1943, he went to work for Sinclair Refining Company where he worked for 30 years before retiring. Following his dream to return to the central Texas area after retirement, he and his wife moved to Salado. They lived there until 2001, when they moved back to Pasadena to be near their children.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Hope Edwards Turner, who he married June 26, 1937. Also, his daughters Lanora Turner, of Pasadena; Sarah Lee, of Austin and formerly of Salado; son Sidney D. Turner and wife Marjorie Dell Turner of Pasadena, 16 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by a son, Garland Eddie Turner, his parents, and siblings.

The family requests donations be made to the Eddie Daniel Turner Grandchildren Scholarship.