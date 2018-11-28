Lions Club

Salado Lions Club has a collection of gifts for its Twelve Gifts of Christmas fundraiser. Members are selling tickets now for $10 each or four for $20.

The fundraiser is actually 12 drawings. Your ticket(s) will enter you in each of the drawings that will be held at 9 p.m. Dec. 8 at The Strawberry Patch. You need not be present to win.

The following prizes have been donated by local businesses:

• “Morning on Bee Creek” framed print valued at $770 from Prellop Fine Art Gallery.

• 10” X 20” tub filled with gourmet jams, salsas, coffees and gourmet foods valued at $495 donated by The Strawberry Patch.

• Hand blown glass bowl with silver inlay donated by artist Gail Allard II of Salado Glassworks, valued at $395.

• Battery-powered Stihl blower and trimmer valued at $400 donated by Fairway Sports.

• Black onyx & pearl necklace set in sterling silver valued at $599 donated by Salado Creek Jewelry.

• Hand sculpted mystery gift donated by clay artist Ro Shaw, valued at $400.

• One year of pest control application (interior and exterior) valued at $335 donated by Ace Pest Control.

• Christmas wreath with a matching companion vase valued at $350, donated by Magnolia’s.

• Holiday basket with ornaments and succulents valued at $350 donated by First Community Title.

• French country console table (52” long, 22” deep and 31” tall) valued at $550 donated by 21 Main.

• Deluxe Suite for one night Weekend Stay at and Dinner for Two at the historic Stagecoach Inn, valued at $350.

• One night weekend stay at Inn on the Creek and dinner for two at Alexander’s Distillery valued at $300.

Tickets are available from any Salado Lions Club member or can be purchased from any of the busineses that have donated items.