Two Unaccompanied Veteran burials to be held at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery

On Tuesday, Jan. 10th, the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will conduct two unaccompanied veteran burials for Mr. John Mikus, Jr., a United States Army and Vietnam Veteran, and Mr. Hubert Medley, a United States Army Veteran.

Mr. Mikus served in the Army from March 1971 to June 1974 and Mr. Medley served in the Army from May 1966 to July 1974. Central Texas Mortuary in Temple has coordinated with the Ft. Hood Casualty Office to ensure that Mr. Mikus and Mr. Medley will receive military honors.