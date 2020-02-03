UIL Realignment: Eagles will play in 4A-2 District 9

Salado Eagles will play in 4A-2 District 9 football in 2020 and 2021. UIL released its realignment for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years earlier this morning.

The Eagles will play in 4A-2 District 9, but won’t face Lorena, which moves down to 3A-1 football. (Photo by Royce Wiggin)

The Eagles will face China Spring, Gatesville, Jarrell, Robinson and Waco Connally in district football for the next two seasons.

Salado picks up China Spring, Gatesville and 4A newcomer Jarrell and loses four district opponents from 2018-20 alignment. Madisonville Mustangs move to 4A-2 District 10. Mexia Black Cats move to 4A-2 District 7. Lorena drops to 3A-1 District 11. Fairfield drops to 3A-1 District 8.

While Jarrell moves up to 4A-2 football, both China Spring and Gatesville move down from 4A-1 District 5 football.

China Spring had a 4-8 record in 2019, the fourth place team from 4A-1 District 5, but beat Kennedale 50-22 in the first round before losing to Melissa 40-31 in the second round. Gatesville Hornets laid a goose egg last year, going 0-10.

Jarrell was 5-5 and 2-4 in the talent-rich 3A-1 District 10 last year, which was dominated by Troy, Cameron Yoe and Rockdale last year. Cameron Yoe and Troy both lost to state champion Grandview Zebras in 2019 in the third and fourth rounds respectively.

The Eagles (8-4, 4-2) will play in 4A-2 Region 3 football. Perennial football powerhouse and 2019 4A-Div. 2 State Champions Texarkana Pleasant Grove moves out of Region 3 into Region 2. This is good news for the Eagles, who will be looking for a playoff run next year.

Bad news is that Carthage Bulldogs drop from 4A-1 football down to 4A-2, where they will play in District 10. Carthage has eight state football championships and has won 47 of its last 48 games, losing in the 2018 state championship. District 10 will be the District 9 bidistrict foes in football for the next two years.

District 10 will include Carthage, Center, Jasper, Madisonville, Rusk and Shepherd.

Region 3 stretches from Gatesville in the west to West Orange Stark in the east, from Waco Connally in the north to Sweeney (southwest Houston area) in the south.

The realignment announcement included basketball and volleyball districts for 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.

Salado will play basketball and volleyball in District 19-4A in Region 3 with Burnet, Georgetown Gateway, Jarrell, Lake Belton, and Taylor.

The Eagles currently play in District 27-4A with Lampasas, Burnet, Liberty Hill, Taylor and Eastside Memorial.

The enrollment cut-offs for 4A are 515-1,229 students. The Division breaks for Div. I student enrollment of 880-1,229 with 95 schools and Div. 2 student enrollment of 515-879 with 93 schools.

4A-2 District 9 Football

School: Enrollment

China Spring: 851

Gatesville: 851

Robinson: 707.5

Salado: 644

Connally: 623

Jarrell: 520

District 19-4A Basketball and Volleyball

School: Enrollment

Lake Belton: 1040. 06

Taylor: 1,026

Burnet: 923

Salado: 644

Jarrell: 520

Georgetown Gateway: 349

