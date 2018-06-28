Unaccompanied Veteran burial July 2

MONDAY, July 2, 2018 at 11:00 a.m., the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen will conduct an Unaccompanied Veteran burial for Seaman recruit Neal Frederiksen, Jr., a United States Navy Veteran. Sr. Frederiksen served in the Navy from March 1977 to May 1978. King-Tears Funeral Home in Austin has coordinated with Navy Honor Guard to ensure that Sr. Frederiksen will receive military honors.

The Veterans Land Board works with the local community and fellow veterans support groups to ensure that NO Veteran is ever left behind after they pass away.

The Central Texas community is encouraged to attend.