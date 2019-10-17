Van Dormolen, Muriel

Muriel Van Dormolen passes away July 25

Muriel Van Dormolen of Salado passed away July 25.

She was born in 1921 in Paterson, NJ.

She is survived by daughters Deborah “Borah” Van Dormolen of Salado, and Ann Van Dormolen of Los Angeles and preceded in death by her husband, Ted Van Dormolen in 1988.

She studied fashion design at McDowell School of Design, New York City, NY, graduating in 1942. After moving to Illinois with her husband in 1955, she founded the Rolling Meadows Public Library. They returned to New Jersey in 1970 where she was a reference librarian at the Lake Hiawatha Library until she retired and joined her daughter in Texas in 1995.

Memorial services were held at the Salado Methodist Church.

Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple was in charge of arrangements.