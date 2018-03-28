Varsity runners take 4th at Cougar Relays

Salado Varsity Boys Track team placed fourth with 91 points in the Cougar HS Relays hosted by Jarrell March 22.

Wrook Brown placed third in the 200 Meter Dash with a time of 24.35.

Wade Woods placed third in the 400 Meter Dash with a time of 54.22. Marcos Klett placed sixth with a time of 55.55.

Logan Rickey placed fifth in the 800 Meter Run with a time of 2:16.65.

Hunter Haas placed second in the 1600 Meter Run with a time of 4:52.03.

Hunter Haas placed first in the 3200 Meter Run with a time of 10:57.35.

Holden Ford placed second in the 110 Meter Hurdles with a time of 15.28.

Salado’s 400 Meter Relay team of Aaron Torczynski, Wade Woods, Cade DePoy and Holden Ford placed third with a time of 45.24.

Salado’s 800 Meter Relay team of Wrook Brown, Chase Harwell, Quade Brown and Holden Ford placed third with a time of 1:34.91.

Salado’s 1600 Meter Relay team of Quade Brown, Reid Vincent, Chase Harwell and Wade Woods placed third with a time of 3:37.88.

Reid Vincent placed second in the Long Jump with a distance of 20’-2”. Holden Ford placed fifth with a distance of 19’-4 1/2”.

Bobby Cunningham placed fourth in the Discus with a distance of 110’-4”

JV Boys place 3rd

Salado JV Boys Track placed third with 106 points in the Cougar HS Relays hosted by Jarrell March 22. Jarrell won the meet with 163 points.

Logan Pitts placed third in the 100 Meter Dash with a time of 11.84.

Logan Pitts placed third in the 400 Meter Dash with a time of 59.37.

Chris Ortiz placed fifth in the 800 Meter Run with a time of 2:31.13.

Grant Sellers placed third in the 1600 Meter Run with a time of 5:33.

Grant Sellers placed first in the 3200 Meter Run with a time of 12:01.38.

Wesley Hernandez placed first in the 300 Meter Hurdles with a time of 46.93.

Salado’s 400 Meter Relay team of Latrell Jenkins, Logan Pitts, Cade Scallin and Clayton Zak placed fourth with a time of 48.06.

Salado’s 800 Meter Relay team of Latrell Jenkins, Noah Mescher, Cade Scallin and Clayton Zak placed third with a time of 1:40.77.

Salado’s 1600 Meter Relay team of Cade Scallin, Noah Mescher, Latrell Jenkins and Clayton Zak placed first with a time of 3:49.68.

Logan Pitts placed fourth in the Long Jump with a distance of 16’-4”.

Cade Scallin placed fourth in the High Jump with a height of 5’-4”.

Kole Maedgen placed first in the Pole Vault reaching a height of 9’-6”. Seth Culp placed second with a height of 9’-0”.