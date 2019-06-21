Vickrey, Fern

Fern Vickrey services held at Salado Cemetery Oct. 30

Graveside services for Fern Vickrey, 81, of Salado were held Oct. 30, at the Salado Cemetery. Dr. Leroy Kemp officiated. Fern Vickrey died Oct. 25 in Salado.

Fern Vickrey was born January 9, 1926, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the daughter of Gordon T. Marple and Grace Evelyn Watson Marple. She married Granville N. Vickrey May 29, 1948 in Seguin. She worked for many years at Kelly Air Force base. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Salado.

Survivors include step son Ken Vickrey of San Antonio, 2 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Salado.