Village names new Police Chief



(SALADO) The Village of Salado has named Pat Boone as the new Chief of Police for the Salado Police Department. The hiring of Boone was announced today by Village Administrator Don Ferguson.

“The Village is very fortunate to have the opportunity to hire a person with the background and experience that Mr. Boone brings,” Village Administrator Ferguson said. “He was chosen from a competitive field of more than thirty applicants.”

Currently, Mr. Boone is the Director of the Central Texas College Police Academy, a position he has held since 2013. Prior to assuming his position with the College, he spent 17 years with the Killeen Police Department where he rose to the rank of Lieutenant. In his years with the Killeen Police Department, Boone worked as a Patrol Officer, Shift Sergeant, Polygraph Examiner, Detective, SWAT Team Leader, and Supervisor of the Organized Crime Unit.

Mr. Boone is a Master Peace Officer and graduate of the FBI National Academy. He holds a Bachelor of Arts, Criminology degree from The Ohio State University and a Master of Criminal Justice degree from Tarleton State University.

Pat Boone will begin his new role as Police Chief with the Village of Salado on April 1, 2019. He will earn a salary of $74,500. He will be filling a vacancy created in December 2018 by Rick Ashe who left Salado to become Police Chief in Kenedy, Texas.