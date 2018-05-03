Village should be grateful

To the Editor:

Our whole Village should be so grateful for the leadership that Skip Blancett has provided through his many years of service as our Mayor.

He went to Austin to work with the Governor’s office to speed up by a year and a half the completion of Interstate 35 which was dragging on and on, and through his connections he’s made in Austin we now will get sidewalks as well as Antique lights installed down Main Street which is the Heart of our Community. He’s held so many Town Hall meetings to keep our residents informed and up to date on all that was taking place in our Village, total transparency. I hope everyone will recognized his accomplishments and vote for Skip in this election so he can continue to lead our Village in such a professional manner.

Thank you Skip.

Dave Gardner

Salado