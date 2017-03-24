Village taps Ferguson to be new City Administrator

Salado aldermen voted to hire Donald P. Ferguson as the new city administrator following an executive session on March 23.

The motion to authorize the mayor to contract with Ferguson was made by Frank Coachman and received a second from Fred Brown.

“You have a new city administrator and you have Rick Ashe as the Chief of Police. We will have Don Ferguson in Salado working no later than 1 April,” Mayor Skip Blancett said.

Ferguson was the City Administrator at the Village of Wimberley for the past 10 years, leaving there in a February agreement with the Wimberley city council.

As the city administrator in Wimberley, Ferguson coordinated the design and development of the $3 million Blue Hole Regional Park prokect that was awarded the 2012 Municipal Excellence Award for Public Works for cities under 25,000 population by the Texas Municipal League (TML).

According to his resume, he did the following while serving as city administrator in Wimberley:

• Facilitated the five-year capital improvement program for the street improvements in Wimberley.

• Secured $2.5 million in State and local grand funds for the development of the 126-acre Blue Hole Regional Park in Wimberley.

• Developed budget strategies that resulted in a 60 percent growth in the City of Wimberley’s fund balance.

While serving as city administrator in Rollingwood in 2004-07, Ferguson facilitated a resolution to a multi-million dispute relating to the cost of constructing of the Rollingwood Wastewater system.

Ferguson was the assistant city manager in New Braunfels from 1996 to 2004.

He oversaw major improvements in the solid waste programs in New Braunfels, including implementing a citywide pay-asyou-throw sold waste reduction program, securing and implementing six solid waste grants and enhance curbside recycling.

Prior to working in city administration, Ferguson was a news reporter and news director in radio for almost two decades.