Village to consider pilot program to install traffic cameras

Village of Salado aldermen will discuss at their 6:30 Oct. 15 meeting a proposed pilot program for the installation of five fixed license plate reader cameras to be placed at key entry and exit points.

The cameras would provide officers with data on vehicles that can be useful when investigating criminal activity that may occur in the Village, according to the agenda packet on the proposal.

The proposed system can identify a vehicle’s license plate, along with the vehicle’s make, type and color and the time the vehicle passed in front of the camera.

Further, the system can provide alerts to on-duty officers if a stolen vehicle or vehicle flagged as part of a crime enters the Village. Images and plates captured by the cameras are stored on an encrypted cloud server that can be searched later by law enforcement.

The police department is recommending five solar powered cameras at certain locations in the Village to monitor traffic for a pilot period of thirty (30) days at no cost to the Village.

If, after thirty (30) days, the Police Department is satisfied with the system, the Village would enter into a one-year service agreement with the vendor at a cost of $2,500 per camera for a total cost of $12,500.

Other agenda items for the meeting include discussion on the following:

• Consider a request from Salado ISD for a portion of COVID-19 relief funds awarded to the Village. The Village has received $23,000 in COVID-19 funds from the state. The Village intends to spend a large portion of the funds for hand washing stations, contactless temperature screening kiosks and personal protective equipment for the staff. SISD is requesting $4,462.50 of the grant to cover a portion of the District’s cost for the purchase of Chrome Books and internet hot spots for on-line student learning.

• Consider action regarding the Municipal Building flagpole project. A Boy Scout has undertaken an Eagle Scout project of acquiring and installing the flagpole at the municipal building. Village staff has approached the scout about modifying the project scope so that the Village acquires and installs the pole and the scout funds a memorial garden at the base of the flag pole.

• Consider issues relating to placement of portable storage containers within the corporate limits.

• Consider enacting an ordinance to allow for the refunding of the sewer bonds. According to the agenda documents, the recent movement in interest rates stemming from the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has created potential opportunities for the Village to refund its wastewater debt that could result in savings for the Village. In April 2020, the Board of Aldermen adopted an ordinance establishing parameters and procedures for refunding of the Village’s wastewater bonds in a timely fashion to maximize savings for the Village.

The April ordinance established parameters for a six (6) month period and expired in September 2020. There is a need to adopt another parameter ordinance to allow the Village to take advantage of savings should conditions warrant.

The meeting is open to the public, but there are limitations on the number of people. Masks are required.