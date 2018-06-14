Village to regulate mobile food trucks

Ordinance would take food trucks out of itinerant vendor and implement further regulations on them

By Tim Fleischer Editor-in-Chief

Salado aldermen will consider the regulation of mobile food vehicles at its June 21 meeting after conducting the first reading of the Mobile Food Truck ordinance at its June 7 meeting.

Currently mobile food trucks are regulated under the itinerant vendor ordinance.

Aldermen voted in favor of the proposed Mobile Food Vehicle ordinance at its first reading with only alderman Michael Coggin voting against.

The ordinance will put in place a single permit form for Mobile Food Vendors.

The permit will include the following:

• Name of the business, its owners, physical and mailing address of business, phone, applicants photo ID,

• Description of the type of vehicle and photo of vehicle.

• Proof of state of Texas Sales Tax and Use permit,

• Address of property where food sales will occur, along with written permission from property owner.

• Site plan showing location of vehicle, parking and dining areas for customers,

• If located at one property for more than 2 hours at a time, an agreement from business owner within 150 feet allowing employees to have use of flushable restrooms (or other facilities as approved by the Village Administrator) during hours of operation.

• A listing of all food items to be sold in the Mobile Food Vehicle.

• Certification that the vehicle to be used is properly licensed and registered

by the State of Texas.

• A valid certificate issued by the Bell County Health Department.

• Certification that all employees who will be working in the Mobile Food

Vehicle have valid food handler certificates.

• A certificate of insurance providing general liability insurance listing the Village of Salado as additionally insured. (A Mobile Food Vehicle permit shall be issued only for the explicit time period covered by the effective dates of the general liability insurance policy.)

The proposed ordinance will be amended before the second reading to require proof of local sales tax payments to the Village of Salado for the time periods in which sales are made in Salado for annual renewals of the permit.

The proposed eight-page ordinance includes a section of 21 rules and regulations for mobile food vendors.

The annual permit will be $100, pro-rated to $50 for those received after June 1.