Virginia Madge (Turnbo) Wendler Arnold

September 27, 1931

May 23, 2021

Funeral services for Virginia Madge (Turnbo) Wendler Arnold, 89, of Temple, were held May 29 at the Dossman Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Nick Withers officiating. Burial followed at the St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery in Bartlett.

Arnold died Sunday, May 23, 2021 in a Temple hospital, with her family around her.

She was born September 27, 1931, in Youngsport, the daughter of James Jackson Turnbo and Millie Louise Mitchell Turnbo. She married Wallace Wendler December 16, 1947 in Belton. He preceded her in death in 2001. She later married Jess Arnold, in February, 2009. Jess died in 2011.

Mrs. Arnold was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Temple. She was a Christian, beloved wife, mother and Nana to all.

She was also preceded in death by her brother James Alfred Turnbo and Jess’ daughter, Nancy Arnold Carrier.

Survivors include, three sons John Wayne Wendler of Holland, Jack Fritz Wendler and wife Deborah of Holland, and Jerrod Wade Wendler and wife Tammy of Vernon; three daughters Jimmie Alice Bratton and husband Johnny of Salado, Sue Williams and husband John of Troy, Joan Leslie Landes and husband Steve of Richards; Also Mr. Arnold’s son, Mike Arnold and his wife Liz of Plano; 15 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren. Special circumstances led to Mrs. Arnold being raised with cousins, Bob Shafer and Joe Shafer who were always considered her brothers.

Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of your choice.