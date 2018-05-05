Voters overwhelmingly approve bond

Salado ISD voters overwhelmingly approved the $49.4 million bond proposal. Village if Aalad voters narrowly re-elected Mayor Skip Blancett.

SISD voters approved the bond 1,286 FOR and 669 AGAINST. In early voting, 1,006 voted for and 489 voted against. Election Day 280 voted for and 180 voted against.

Skip Blancett is the apparent winner in the Mayoral race with 329 votes, followed by David Williams with 323 votes and Linda Reynolds with 142 votes.

Michael Coggin led a field of five candidates for two positions on the Village of Salado Board of Aldermen. He had 449 votes, 355 in early voting.

Frank Coachman was re-elected with 316 votes, 240 in early voting. Becky Butscher had 286 votes, 217 in early voting. Judy Fields had 195 votes, 146 in early voting. Chad Martin had 161 votes, 123 in early voting.