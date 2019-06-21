Wallace, Jessie Merle

Wallace services held May 30

Services for Jessie Merle Wallace, 98, of Seguin and formerly of Belton were held May 30 in the Heartfield Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Darren Walker. Burial followed in the Resthaven Cemetery south of Belton.

She was born on November 2, 1907 in Bell County to I.T. Harrell and Jessie Allamon Harrell. Wallace was a lifetime resident of Bell County. She graduated from Holland High School, and later graduated from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.

She married William Gran Wallace on Sept. 2, 1934 in Lubbock. Wallace taught school in Belton and Salado. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Belton, where she was in the Patterson Open Door class and a member of the United Methodist Women. In addition, she was a member of the Bell County Retired Teachers Association and Delta Kappa Gamma.

Survivors include one son, Don Wallace, of Seguin; one daughter, Peggy Harlan, of Pottsboro; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, in 1977, one daughter, Patti Hall, in 1992; and two sisters, Rubby Ann Baker, in 2003, and Tommie Smith.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church in Belton.