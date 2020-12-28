Richard “Wayne” Rutherford

September 2, 1955

December 25, 2020

Richard ‘Wayne” Rutherford went to be with the Lord, our Savior on Christmas night December 25, 2020.Wayne was born on September 2nd, 1955 in Nuremberg, Germany to Captain William Bert Rutherford and his wife Francis LaRue Hunter, both of the US Army.

Shortly after, the Rutherfords returned to the United States. Then, Wayne’s family moved to Bartlett, Texas with his sister, Anne Walker, and his brothers, Bruce and Paul Rutherford around 1965.

Like his parents, Wayne served in the army with a tour of duty in Viet Nam.

Wayne married the love of his life, Kathy Lou Smith, on December 18, 1982. This blessed union joined two families with a marriage that thrived for 38 years. Together they shared five daughters. Tiffany Rutherford Prestridge and husband Sean of Rockdale, TX. Amy Cross and husband Will of Azle, TX. Courtney Harris of Round Rock, Miranda Tolle and husband Wes of Garland, and Amber Hrometz of Belton.

They shared 16 grandchildren. Sierra, Hannah and husband Curt, Reid, Dylan, Josh, Amissa, Ashlynn, Laynee, Sadie, Tucker, Zeb, Sarah, Trenton, Jordan, Jayden, Kailynn, Courtnee and husband Cody, and Ali. And six great-grandchildren, Presley, Charlee, Gemma, Wesley, Ala, and Zach.

Wayne dedicated his life to his family and the fire department, his second family. He was a member of the Salado Fire Department from 1983 until 2006. He spent 16 years serving as chief, securing updated equipment and better training for the department. Meanwhile, he served the Killeen Fire Department simultaneously. He retired as the EMS Operations Commander in 2009. He earned many awards and accomplishments along the way, including Salado’s First Responder of the year in 1997, Killeen Paramedic of they Year in 1998, and Salado Man of the Year in 1999.

The Rutherfords were long time residents of Salado. In fact, they owned and operated Salado Hardware, Feed & Lumber from 1985 until 1992. But Wayne lived out his final years with his Bride of almost four decades in their forever home on Stillhouse Hollow Lake, often entertaining neighbors and spoiling grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bill Rutherford on May 21, 1968. And his mother Francis on May 29, 1979.

In addition to his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchilden, and siblings, Wayne is survived by a host of loving nieces and nephews.

A memorial is planned for June of 2021 with Dossman’s of Belton. You can view and sign the guestbook on their website.

In leiu of flowers, please send donations to the Salado Volunteer Fire Department or Lifeway Fellowship Church, Wayne’s chosen place of worship,

Matthew 5:4

Blessed are those who mourn. For they will be comforted.