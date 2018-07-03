What’s next, a tie-dye ordinance?

To the Editor:

Barrow Brewing Company, as a general policy, normally tries not to not to meddle in the affairs of the local village government. Recent events however, have demonstrated that some folks at city hall apparently have no intention of reciprocating that policy. The fact that a “Special Event Ordinance” was on the agenda for discussion mere days after our recent event is a fact that would be difficult to ignore. Despite the Village Administrator’s protestations to the contrary, it was obvious to us that it was indeed a response to Barrow’s recent festival.

The recent quote in this publication from the Village Administrator would seem to indicate that he wants to “help” us with our festivals. The fact of the matter is that we did ask for help from the village, but the actions of the village were anything but helpful. As is customary when a large influx of visitors is expected in the village, we asked that the tourism trolley be put in service that weekend. The village agreed to do so weeks in advance. The trolley did not run that day more than once or twice however. The one thing we asked the village for help with and it did not happen. It would have been a wonderful opportunity to show visitors to Salado the other things the village had to offer, instead new visitors to the village had to schlep up and down Main Street in the heat. When asked for a reason for this failure, depending upon whom we spoke to, we got wildly differing accounts, all of which can’t be true. A “trolley-gate” has begun if you will, which is on the agenda for this Thursday’s Board of Alderman meeting, by the way.

The food truck ordinance is another example. We are by no means the only business that hosts food trucks, but it is an important aspect of our business. While we appreciate that the aldermen saw fit to reduce the annual fees, overall we felt that it was an attempt to increase the difficulty for food trucks to operate in the village. This obviously is not good for the prospective food truck owners and their hosts, but it also has the effect of limiting dining options for the residents of Salado.

We are hosting a tie-dye event at the brewery in the near future. Given the frequency at which new ordinances that seem to target our business are being considered, it would not surprise us in the least to see a new tie-dye ordinance show up on the books.

Graydon Hill

President and Founder,

Barrow Brewing Company

Editor’s note: This letter came too late for the July 5 print edition because our deadlines at the printer were moved up due to the July 4 holiday.