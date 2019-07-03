Wigley, Adam Arvis

Services held for Adam Wigley

Services for Adam Arvis Wigley, 22, of Salado, were held 2 p.m. April 22 in the Heartfield Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Billy Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Cedar Valley Cemetery.

Adam Wigley died April 19, 2003 in Snyder, as the result of an automobile accident.

He was born Jan. 22, 1981, in Abilene, to Kenny and Patty Wigley. He grad­uated from Salado High School while serving in the United States Marines, and married Shawna Cunning­ham on Aug. 4, 200 I in Salado. He was a custodian at the Copperas Cove Inde­pendent School District.

He was a member of the Salado Volunteer Fire Department, the American Muscle Racing Club and Grace Baptist Church in New Port, North Carolina.

Survivors include his wife, Shawna Wigley of Salado, his parents Kenny and Patti Wigley of Salado, one brother, Jeremy Wigley of Salado, paternal grandparents William and Nelta Wigley of Salado, and maternal grandmother Patsy Alexander, of Rogers.