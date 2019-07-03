Wigley, Lance Rivers

Services held for Lance Wigley
Services for Lance Rivers Wigley, 20 of Salado were held 2 p.m. April 22, in the Heartfield Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Billy Johnson officiating. Burial was in the Cedar Valley Cemetery.
Lance Wigley died April 19, 2003 in Abilene from an automobile accident.
He was born on June 25, 1982 in Abilene to Kenny and Patti Wigley. He attended Salado schools. He worked as a mechanic and was a member of the American Muscle Racing Club. He was also a member of Grace Baptist Church in Salado.
Survivors include his parents Kenny and Patti Wigley, of Salado; one brother, Jeremy Wigley of Salado; paternal grandparents, William and Nelta Wigley of Salado; maternal grandmother Patsy Alexander, of Rogers.