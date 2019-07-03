Wigley, Lance Rivers

Services held for Lance Wigley

Services for Lance Rivers Wigley, 20 of Salado were held 2 p.m. April 22, in the Heartfield Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Billy Johnson offici­ating. Burial was in the Cedar Valley Cemetery.

Lance Wigley died April 19, 2003 in Abilene from an automobile acci­dent.

He was born on June 25, 1982 in Abilene to Kenny and Patti Wigley. He attended Salado schools. He worked as a mechanic and was a member of the American Muscle Racing Club. He was also a member of Grace Baptist Church in Salado.

Survivors include his parents Kenny and Patti Wigley, of Salado; one brother, Jeremy Wigley of Salado; paternal grandparents, William and Nelta Wigley of Salado; maternal grandmother Patsy Alexander, of Rogers.