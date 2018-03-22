Wildflower Weekend in Salado

Wildflower Arts & Crafts Festival March 24-25

The 18th Annual Wildflower Arts & Crafts Festival will be 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 24-25 on the grounds of the Salado Civic Center at 601 N. Main St. Vendors will be selling handmade and unique arts, crafts, jewelry, soaps, lotions, foods and more. There will also be food trucks so bring a picnic blanket and enjoy a great weekend in Salado. For more information, visit salado.com.

Pub Crawl March 23

The Wildflower Arts & Crafts Festival kicks off with the Spring Pub Crawl 6-10 p.m. March 23. Passports include a Beer or Wine Passport valid for one beer or wine at 4+ stops throughout Salado. You can order the $25 basic passports at salado.com or by stopping by the Salado Chamber of Commerce and Visitors’ Center. (Photo by Marilyn Fleischer)