Wildflower Weekend has something for everyone

Salado comes alive along with the freshness and newness of Spring in Texas during Wildflower Weekend. Activities and events will be held throughout the Village for any age group to enjoy. The fun begins Friday night and continues into Sunday afternoon.

March 24

Friday night the Annual Wildflower Pub Crawl will feature a different Texas craft beer for you and your party to savor at Each “stop.” This event is for adults 21 and over only. Go to Salado.com for more information and to buy tickets.

March 25

Saturday the 4th Annual Edgy Live Art Competition will be held 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 2 Peddler’s Alley (next door to Salado Glassworks). Admission is free to the family friendly event as artists compete live for your votes.

Featured artists will create amazing pieces of art in several different mediums and you can pick your favorite artist and a chance to win the competition piece. Tickets will be available for purchase at Edgy.

March 25 – 26

The Wildflower Art Fair & Festival will be held in Pace Park. Admission for the 17th annual event is $2.

The family friendly event features many vendors selling handcrafted art from all over the state. Woodworking, fine jewelry, original paintings, photography and food.

March 25 – 26

The Texas Wine & Rogue Art Fest will be held noon – 5 p.m. on Saturday and noon – 4 p.m. on Sunday on the grounds of the Salado Winery Company and Salado Wine Seller at 841 N. Main Street. Admission is free. Children and well-behaved pets on leashes are allowed.

It will be a weekend of wine tasting and art. Featuring dozens of wineries from across Texas, a carefully curated selection of artists and their works and food. Call (254) 947-8011 or visit saladowine.com for more information.