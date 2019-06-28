Williams, Wilma

Wilma Williams passes away

Services for Wilma Williams, of Salado, were held Sep. 1 at First Baptist Church of Salado with Rev. Brian Dunks officiating and being assisted by former pastors of the Baptist Church.

Wilma passed away Aug. 29 in a care center in Belton. She was born Sep. 30, 1915 to Simon Earnest Williams and Beulah McGuire Williams. She became a Christian when she was nine years old under the example and directions of her parents. She was baptized into the fellowship of the Mount Zion Baptist Church located between Rockdale and Minerva.

After graduating from Rockdale High School in 1931, she moved to Bell County with her family. Wilma attended a business college in Austin and secured a position with a major architectural firm in Austin. She worked for many years and made her home in Austin, where she continued her church connections with membership in the First Baptist Church of Austin.

After retirement, she petitioned the Baptist Foreign Mission Board for an assignment and was asked to fill a position in Ruslicon, Switzerland at the Theological Seminary. She served there for eight years. She lived in the dorm and made many worldwide friends among the students.

Wilma then relocated to Salado. She bought a house, made a home and became a member of the First Baptist Church, where she served as teacher of Bible, advisor and counselor and assisted in the library and in preparing newsletters and the Sunday Bulletin. She was an elected member of many committees, chosen to seek personnel and other Christian workers in the local church as well as in other areas in the Baptist Association. Wilma was financially instrumental in helping family members with the start up of businesses and securing degrees in education, secular as well as other fields. Her estate will continue to provide financial assistance to other Christian students for many years.

Wilma was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Thelma Pedigo. She is mourned by two brothers, Truett Williams and Rev. Guinn Williams and three sisters, Billye Fuller, Sibyl Smith and Patsy Hinsley.

She will be missed by many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousin, friends and in-laws. Her local church family and foreign friends in many countries will also miss her.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are being accepted for the First Baptist Church of Salado to retire the building fund.

Visitation was Aug. 31 at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton, which was in charge of arrangements.