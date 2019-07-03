Services held for Fritzie Wolff

Fritzie Naola Wolff, 85, of Salado, died in a Temple hospital, March 15.

Funeral services were held March 18 at Heartfield Funeral home in Belton with Rev. Billy Johnson officiating. Burial was in Salado Cemetery.

Wolff was born to George and Cora Lawson Hennessee in Dallas County on Dec. 8, 1917. She married Doyle Woodrow Wolff in Coryell County on Oct. 1, 1938. She was a resi­dent of Bell County most of her life. Prior to her retire­ment, she worked as a wait­ress at Stagecoach-Inn in Salado. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Salado.

Survivors include two daughters, Patricia Wooley of Salado and Linda Kay Roberts of Holland; one sister, Wynama Johnson; eight grandchildren; 15 great­ grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Doyle Woodrow Wolff on Oct. . 1981; one brother, Hughie Carberry; one son, Kenneth Wolff; and one granddaughter, Brenda Jackson.

Heartfield Funeral Home in Belton was in charge of arrangements.