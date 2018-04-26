First Baptist Church, Salado, is hosting a Women’s Conference April 27-28.

Best-selling author and speaker Liz Morris will lead the conference with worship leader Ann Clark and a surprise guest speaker. Liz will speak on “Finding Your Purpose in Life” and Finding Your Place in God’s Work”. Ann Clark will speak on “God in the Midst of your Trials” and our guest speaker will talk about “Fruitfulness on Your Frontline”. Friday night will conclude at a reception with the speakers. All sessions will be at the church.

The Conference begins 6:30 p.m. April 27.

Saturday’s schedule begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m.. Breakfast and lunch are included. Child care is provided for all sessions.

Cost is $20 per person. Registration can be either calling the church office at 254-947-5465 or registering online at www.fbcsalado.org.